Body in Floodwaters Believed to Be 12-Year-OId

A tragic end to the search for a missing boy amid Virginia floodwaters: A body believed to be that of 12-year-old Jordan Sims was recovered around 8:45am Wednesday in Albemarle County, where the boy was swept from a roadway on Tuesday. A 911 caller reported a flood-swollen creek washed over a roadway near Greenwood as Jordan was walking nearby, per the AP .

An emergency alert noted the boy was last seen around 5:28pm, shortly after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area, per the News Leader and WVIR. A medical examiner has yet to confirm the child's identity. Still, "this is a heartbreaking outcome, and our hearts are with the Sims family and loved ones," said the county's fire rescue chief. (More Virginia stories.)