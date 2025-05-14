Body in Floodwaters Believed to Be 12-Year-OId

Jordan Sims was swept away Tuesday in Virginia's Albemarle County
Posted May 14, 2025 11:42 AM CDT
A police vehicle crosses high waters in Keyser, West Virginia, after flash flooding on Tuesday.   (John D. Smith/Cumberland Times-News via AP)

A tragic end to the search for a missing boy amid Virginia floodwaters: A body believed to be that of 12-year-old Jordan Sims was recovered around 8:45am Wednesday in Albemarle County, where the boy was swept from a roadway on Tuesday. A 911 caller reported a flood-swollen creek washed over a roadway near Greenwood as Jordan was walking nearby, per the AP.

An emergency alert noted the boy was last seen around 5:28pm, shortly after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area, per the News Leader and WVIR. A medical examiner has yet to confirm the child's identity. Still, "this is a heartbreaking outcome, and our hearts are with the Sims family and loved ones," said the county's fire rescue chief. (More Virginia stories.)

