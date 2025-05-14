Jamie Lee Curtis: I Had Plastic Surgery at 25

Jamie Lee Curtis has had work done, and she doesn't recommend the experience. Speaking to 60 Minutes , the actor says that a cinematographer's offhand comment that "I'm not shooting her today [because] her eyes are baggy" on the set of 1985's Perfect led her to get plastic surgery at the ripe old age of 25. "For him to say that was very embarrassing," she says, per the Guardian . "As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."

Though she says she "regretted it immediately" having the procedure done, the aftereffects of the surgery cast a longer shadow on her life via a painkiller addiction. "Well, they give them to you!" she says. "I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate. You know, drank a little bit, never to excess, never any big public demonstrations. I was very quiet, very private about it. But it became a dependency for sure."

Now sober for 26 years, Variety notes that Curtis "has been an open book when talking about her sobriety journey." She told the outlet a few years back that her role in 2003's Freaky Friday came about nine months after she got clean, and that "I put a big sign up by the catering truck and it said, 'Recovery meeting in Jamie's trailer every day.' I left the door open and didn't know if anybody would show up. We ended up calling it the Mobile Home Recovery Meeting." All things come full circle, with Curtis set to star next in Freakier Friday, due out this summer. (More Jamie Lee Curtis stories.)