Trump Takes Shots at Springsteen, Taylor Swift

Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen opened his UK tour with a stinging rebuke of the "treasonous" administration of President Trump. On Friday, Trump returned fire, and he got in a shot at Taylor Swift as well.

Before the slam against Springsteen, Trump took a dig at Swift. "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Trump did indeed write that, back in September, after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the election, per CBS News. The singer had been on the road with her wildly popular Eros tour at the time, but the tour wrapped up in December, per the BBC. (Trump on Friday wrapped up his four-day Mideast visit.)