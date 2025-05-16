Politics / Bruce Springsteen Trump Takes Shots at Springsteen, Taylor Swift President responds to the Boss' public criticism, saying he's 'not a talented guy' By John Johnson Posted May 16, 2025 10:21 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks at the Al Udeid Air Base, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen opened his UK tour with a stinging rebuke of the "treasonous" administration of President Trump. On Friday, Trump returned fire, and he got in a shot at Taylor Swift as well. "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy," he wrote. Trump called Springsteen "a pushy, obnoxious JERK" who was "dumb as a rock" for backing former President Biden. "This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country. ... Then we'll all see how it goes for him!" Before the slam against Springsteen, Trump took a dig at Swift. "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Trump did indeed write that, back in September, after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the election, per CBS News. The singer had been on the road with her wildly popular Eros tour at the time, but the tour wrapped up in December, per the BBC. (Trump on Friday wrapped up his four-day Mideast visit.) Report an error