9 Dead After 'Mass Casualty Event' in Kentucky

Storm systems sweeping across the Midwest have left at least 16 dead, including nine people killed after a tornado sparked a mass casualty event in southeastern Kentucky. Kentucky authorities said there were also severe injuries when a twister tore across Laurel County late Friday. "The search is continuing in the damaged area for survivors," the office of Sheriff John Root said in a statement, per the AP . In Missouri, meanwhile, at least seven people died, and authorities were searching from building to building for people who were trapped or hurt after severe storms, including at least one possible tornado.

The storms were part of a severe weather system on Friday that also spawned tornadoes in Wisconsin, left several hundred thousand customers without power in the Great Lakes region, and brought a punishing heat wave to Texas. In Missouri, the storms Friday afternoon tore roofs off buildings, blew out windows, ripped bricks off siding, and yanked up trees and power lines. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed five deaths in her city and said more than 5,000 homes were affected. "This is truly, truly devastating," Spencer said, adding that the city was in the process of declaring an emergency. An overnight curfew Friday had been put into place in neighborhoods with the most damage.

National Weather Service radar indicated a tornado touched down between sometime before 3pm in Clayton, Missouri, outside of St. Louis. The number of people injured wasn't immediately known. Barnes-Jewish Hospital received 20 to 30 patients from the storm, with some in serious condition and most expected to be discharged by Friday night, per a hospital spokesperson. St. Louis Children's Hospital received 15 patients, with two of them expected to remain in the hospital into the weekend, she said.

At Centennial Christian Church, three people had to be rescued after part of the church crumbled, per City of St. Louis Fire Department Battalion Chief William Pollihan. One of those people died. Stacy Clark said his mother-in-law, Patricia Penelton, was the one who died in the church, describing her as a very active church volunteer who had many roles, including being part of the choir. Jeffrey Simmons Sr., who lives across from the church, heard an alert on his phone and then the lights went out. "Next thing you know, a lot of noise, heavy wind," he said. "Everything was tore up." More here.