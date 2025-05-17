Ventura's Husband to Diddy: 'You Did Not Break Her Spirit'

Cassie Ventura testified for a fourth day on Friday in the sex trafficking trial of her ex, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, with one big supporter behind her: husband Alex Fine, who had some strong words to share after the proceedings, per People . "Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room," he said in a statement, addressing Combs and "all of those who helped him along the way." Fine continued: "You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

The 32-year-old went on to say that his wife, whom he married in 2019 and is now pregnant with their third child, "alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her." As for the emotions coursing through him as he's listened to his 38-year-old wife's testimony in the trial, Fine noted: "I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her." Fine's statement was read aloud by his attorney, Douglas Wigdor, per Page Six.

People notes that Fine has been a staunch supporter for Ventura from the get-go, including sharing supportive messages on social media and running in a marathon to raise awareness for domestic violence in 2019. Ventura's legal team issued a statement on her behalf as well on Friday, per the AP, noting that "this week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear." If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org. (More Cassie Ventura stories.)