Creatine Stands Up to All the Hype

On social media and in supplement aisles, creatine is having a moment: Sales at the Vitamin Shoppe jumped 320% from 2019 to 2024, and overall creatine sales are projected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $4.28 billion by the end of the decade. And it's no longer just bodybuilders on the buying end. As the Wall Street Journal reports, more people—from middle-aged women to seniors—are now taking creatine in hopes of benefits that go beyond bigger muscles. Scientists say the supplement, which our bodies naturally produce in small amounts, is being studied for its potential to improve bone health, cognition, and sleep and to even reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety .

Our bodies generate 1 gram to 3 grams of creatine a day. Per the Journal, we need double that amount. Most creatine in the diet comes from meat and seafood, but University of Central Florida professor Jeffrey Stout explains you need to eat a full pound of meat to get 2 grams. Most people don't, so enter supplements. Taking creatine alone won't boost your muscle mass. As exercise physiologist Jim White tells Women's Health, "'Creatine is basically a battery booster for your body and muscles." Combine it with resistance training and you'll have the capacity to do more reps, which can translate into more muscle mass in the long run.

That muscle mass is key for aging, Axios notes. It cites Outlive author Peter Attia's observation that the strength built in your younger years will shape your mobility in your final decade. As Axios puts it, "think the ability to carry groceries (or not) in your 80s and 90s." Although 5 grams is a typical dose (opt for creatine monohydrate), some researchers say double that might be best.

One much-touted facet is creatine's general lack of side effects, which are usually limited to mild issues like weight gain (likely due to water retention) or gastrointestinal discomfort. Indeed, the Journal notes that Scripps Research Translational Institute director Dr. Eric Topol, who "is well-known as anti-supplement," says if he had to pick a single supplement to take, it would be creatine, as there's evidence it helps with post-workout muscle recovery. "It's not that expensive, no serious side effects," he says, though he adds that he doesn't "have solid data to connect it with promoting healthy aging right now." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)