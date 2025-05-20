Jerry Falwell Jr. Got a Big Payout From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. has long been out at Liberty University, but it's just coming to light that Liberty University is out a substantial hunk of cash over his exit. As USA Today reports, the former president and namesake of Liberty's founder was paid on the order of $15 million following his 2020 exodus over behavior that decidedly flouted the rules of its staunchly Christian code of conduct. A look:

The scandal: Falwell Jr. posted a photo of himself and wife Becki Falwell's assistant, both with unbuttoned pants, and Falwell Jr. with a drink in his hand. A man came forward shortly after and said he'd been in a three-way relationship with the Falwells for multiple years. Falwell Jr. said his wife had been having the affair, and that he wasn't involved. Regardless, Liberty's strict evangelical code frowned on all of the above, and Falwell Jr. resigned.