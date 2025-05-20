US / Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. Got a Big Payout From Liberty University Tax forms show that the school's former president settled for about $15M after 2020 sex scandal By Polly Davis Doig Posted May 20, 2025 11:35 AM CDT Copied In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, then-Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) See 1 more photo Jerry Falwell Jr. has long been out at Liberty University, but it's just coming to light that Liberty University is out a substantial hunk of cash over his exit. As USA Today reports, the former president and namesake of Liberty's founder was paid on the order of $15 million following his 2020 exodus over behavior that decidedly flouted the rules of its staunchly Christian code of conduct. A look: The scandal: Falwell Jr. posted a photo of himself and wife Becki Falwell's assistant, both with unbuttoned pants, and Falwell Jr. with a drink in his hand. A man came forward shortly after and said he'd been in a three-way relationship with the Falwells for multiple years. Falwell Jr. said his wife had been having the affair, and that he wasn't involved. Regardless, Liberty's strict evangelical code frowned on all of the above, and Falwell Jr. resigned. It got litigious: Liberty investigated Falwell Jr.'s conduct. Falwell Jr. sued for defamation. Liberty sued in 2021 for "moral failures" to the tune of $30 million. Falwell Jr. sued twice in 2023, over his retirement package and the use of Falwell Sr.'s image. It got political: The Biden administration hit Liberty with a $14 million fine in 2024, alleging that the school fomented a culture where students were afraid to report sexual assault. Another $2 million was levied for "safety improvements." Falwell Jr., who'd campaigned for Donald Trump, argued that this was a political hit job. The payout, and its intricacies: Liberty announced a settlement in 2024, but details were kept under wraps. USA Today scoured a 2023-2024 tax form from Liberty and found an item "buried deep" revealing terms of the settlement. Falwell Jr. was to pay the school $440,000 in "disputed expenses," and the school shelled out $9.7 million in his retirement package, as well as $5.5 million to settle the lawsuits. Falwell Jr. told WSET in late 2024 that he was "ready to move on." Comment: Neither Liberty or Falwell Jr. had much to say, other than the school referring to a 2024 press release that said both parties "sincerely regret the lengthy and painful litigation process, and each take responsibility for their part in the disputes." Falwell Jr. said he was "very pleased ... with the final settlement." (More Jerry Falwell Jr. stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error