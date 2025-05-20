Worker Charged With Assisting in Jailbreak

Indications that Friday's jailbreak in Louisiana was an inside job have been confirmed by authorities, who've charged an employee with assisting the 10 escapees. Sterling Williams, a maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, turned from jail employee to inmate on Tuesday as he was booked into the jail, then transferred to Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, per NBC News and Fox News . The 33-year-old is accused of shutting off water to a toilet that blocked a hole in a wall through which the prisoners escaped, per ABC News . The escapees—six of whom remain at large—reportedly ripped out the toilet before escaping through the hole, leaving a message reading, "To Easy Lol."

Williams faces 10 counts of assisting escape and one count of malfeasance in office. He is not among the three jail employees under suspension, ABC reports, suggesting others may have been involved. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said 10 inmates had made their way "into a pod made for two" before escaping "through concrete, rebar and barbed wire." "Even Stevie Wonder can see that this was an inside job," he added. Asked why a jail employee would risk their career to help inmates escape, the DA suggested "greed, avarice, friendship."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Sterling Williams admitted to turning off the water to the cell at the request of one of the escapees. It's unclear if he knew the reason behind the request. The inmates went through the hole behind the toilet and out a loading dock door before scaling the perimeter wall using blankets to protect themselves from the barbed wire, per ABC. Three were captured within 24 hours. A fourth, 21-year-old Gary C. Price, was nabbed Monday. A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to the capture of each of the remaining six. "We will uncover all the facts eventually and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows," Murrill said, per NBC. (More jailbreaking stories.)