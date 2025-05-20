This Guy Just Ran 2.3K Miles, With Mom on His Mind

After five weeks and more than 2,300 miles on foot, William Goodge ended up at Sydney's Bondi Beach Monday and broke the world record for running across Australia—every stride powered by the memory of his late mom. The 31-year-old British athlete earned his Guinness accomplishment by running across Australia in 35 days, four days faster than the previous record set by Chris Turnbull in 2023. Goodge began his journey on April 15 at Cottesloe Beach in Perth and completed it in the New South Wales capital, averaging the equivalent of more than two marathons per day.

Motivated by his late mother's struggle with cancer, Goodge undertook the challenge while raising funds for the Cancer Council of Australia. With his father, he placed lilies at the water's edge in memory of his mom after he finished the run. Goodge reported daily routines that started before sunrise and ended after sunset, as well as encounters with Australia's wildlife—mainly as roadkill—along the way. "I've seen every one of your famous animals, other than sharks and crocodiles, but unfortunately, a lot of them have been dead on the side of the road," he noted in a social media post, per the Guardian.

While he avoided major knee issues, he described other injuries, including lost toenails and a "rotting" toe. Goodge, who previously set a record for running across the US, said he drew on his mother's resilience for motivation, stating that she'd be both proud and concerned about his achievement. Forbes has more on the "surprising" high-tech gadgets that Goodge wore during his long run, and how some of the results shown from those gadgets have led to suspicion that Goodge didn't run the whole distance. More on that controversy here. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)