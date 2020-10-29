Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty

(Newser) – "Other than God and my family, there is nothing in the world I love more than Liberty University," says Jerry Falwell Jr. And yet he's suing the evangelical school his father founded for defamation and breach of contract, reports NBC News. Falwell resigned as university president in August amid scandals including an awkward photo and a business associate's claim that he had sex with Falwell's wife while Falwell watched. In his lawsuit, Falwell claims officials "jumped to conclusions about the claims made against my character, failed to properly investigate them, and then damaged my reputation following my forced resignation," reports Axios.

Falwell claims the university "needlessly injured and damaged his reputation" with its statements about him as well as its investigations into his behavior. "I must take the necessary steps to restore my reputation and hopefully help repair the damage to the Liberty University brand in the process," he says in a statement. His lawyer says the lawsuit was filed after failed attempts to meet with the university's Board of Trustees Executive Committee. Falwell previously said he would receive $10.5 million in severance, but the university has disputed that figure, notes the AP. (Read more Jerry Falwell Jr. stories.)

