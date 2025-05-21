As Tesla Bears Down, Waymo Celebrates a Milestone

Waymo has hit a major milestone, surpassing 10 million paid robotaxi rides as it accelerates its expansion across US cities. As competition heats up in the race for driverless dominance, the ride-hailing company under Alphabet says it's taking "the safest path" to bringing autonomous rides to cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin, per CNBC . The milestone marks a doubling of rides over the last five months. Currently, Waymo delivers over 250,000 paid rides weekly.

Despite growth in ridership, Waymo is not yet profitable. Alphabet's "Other Bets" unit, which includes Waymo, reported a 9% revenue decline year-over-year in the latest quarter to $450 million, with operating losses widening to $1.23 billion from $1.02 billion a year ago. Still, co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana says the company is focused on building a sustainable business and sees a "path to profitability." The company just received approval to expand into South Bay and "nearly all of San Jose," according to a Monday announcement, per TechCrunch. But competition is mounting.

Tesla, which plans to launch its own robotaxi service in Austin next month, could expand to San Francisco and Los Angeles if the rollout goes smoothly. CEO Elon Musk says Tesla's approach differs from Waymo's, relying mainly on camera-based systems rather than lidar and radar. While Tesla highlights the ambition of its technology, Mawakana emphasizes Waymo's experience and commitment to safety, noting the company has run its robotaxi service around the clock for nearly five years. "We're the only ones that have done it," she tells CNBC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)