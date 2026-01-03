Famous TV Bros Try to Sell $70M Estate With an AI Video

Selling a $70 million estate apparently now comes with dragons. In a bid to move a 20-acre Santa Barbara County mansion that's lingered on and off the market since 2019, owner and real-estate developer Patrick Nesbitt turned to artificial intelligence—first to pick his agents, then to market the home. An AI chatbot helped the 81-year-old narrow down creative luxury brokers, landing on Bravo-famous brothers Josh and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, plus colleague Lourdes Alatriste.

The Altmans, who recently appeared on a list of LA's top real-estate agents, responded with a $25,000, AI-driven Game of Thrones-style trailer meant to make the 43,000-square-foot abode and its property feel new again. The two-minute video blends real footage of the estate—12 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, polo field, nightclub, helicopter hangar—with AI-generated knights on horseback, a stadium-size polo field, and even a dragon soaring overhead. The brothers themselves appear as digital avatars created from body and facial scans, with cloned voices built from a standardized script. No human actors were used.

"Greatest $69 million AI real estate video ever made," Josh Altman boasted in an all-caps social media post promoting the trailer. Produced by the No ID Agency using its own AI tech, the spot starts with a straightforward aerial shot of the house before veering into full fantasy, including gym-rat knights and a pickleball match played in body armor. The Altmans say the point is to push past standard drone tours and virtual staging to something that stands out in luxury feeds. They also insist there's a line: AI can't fabricate amenities that don't exist. Filling a real dining room with AI medieval diners is fair game, they argue; inventing a home theater is not.

Marketing analysts caution that the novelty of AI has to be balanced with transparency so viewers know what's real and what's manufactured. The Altmans, who also cut a non-AI version of the video, say high-end listings will increasingly rely on this kind of visualization, even if most agents won't spend $25,000 on a trailer. As for whether a dragon can help sell a nearly $70 million spread, Nesbitt is banking on it reaching that one elusive buyer. Watch the promotional video in full here.