Nvidia Making Its Move Into Tesla Territory

Nvidia has been working on self-driving cars for several years, but things seem to have escalated quickly. On Monday, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the tech platform Alpamayo, designed to "help self-driving cars think like humans" to navigate tricky situations on the road, as the BBC puts it.
- New cars: In what the New York Times calls a "surprisingly ambitious" schedule, Nvidia's system will be available in Mercedes-Benz CLA sedans later this year in the US and globally. "Our vision is that someday, every single car, every single truck, will be autonomous," Huang said.
- The system: A post at eWeek notes that most self-driving cars typically "separate seeing from deciding," which works fine in 99% of scenarios, but the remaining 1% is where accidents happen. "Alpamayo does something different; it reasons about what it sees," writes Grant Harvey. "It can explain why it's making a decision, describe the scenario, and think through novel situations step-by-step, like how you'd talk through a tricky merge with a nervous passenger."