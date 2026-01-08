Data Center Backlash Upends Local Politics Nationwide

The push to build more data centers to rapidly boost America's AI capacity is meeting opposition in cities across the country. In Sand Springs, Oklahoma, residents packed meetings and built a Christmas parade float casting a proposed data center as a hulking villain looming over a tiny house, the Washington Post reports. The city quietly annexed 827 acres of farmland and entered confidential talks with an unnamed tech company about building a large facility there, triggering a local backlash over secrecy, land use, and who pays the energy bill. "Where are the people we elected who promised to protect us?" asked Kyle Schmidt, who leads the new Protect Sand Springs Alliance.