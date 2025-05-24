More Than Half of This College's Students Are Foreign

As the battle plays out between the Trump administration and Harvard over the latter's roster of international students, there are other colleges and universities that might also be at risk of losing a hefty chunk of its student roster if the White House goes after them, too. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Carnegie Classification, the New York Times highlights the institutions of higher learning that have the highest percentages of foreign students attending as both undergrads and grad students, with Illinois Tech leading the pack: Just a smidge over half of that school's students (51%) are from outside the United States. Harvard, by the way, comes in at No. 15 on the list, with 28% of its students determined to be from other countries. Here, the top 10, along with the percentage of international students they claim, per the Times:



Illinois Tech; 51% Carnegie Mellon; 44% Stevens Tech; 42% Northeastern; 40% New School; 40% Columbia; 40% Johns Hopkins; 39% NYU; 37% Clark University; 34% Rochester; 33%