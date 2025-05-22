Politics / President Trump White House to Harvard: Foreign Students Must Go DHS bars school from enrolling and keeping international students By John Johnson Posted May 22, 2025 1:56 PM CDT Copied People walk between buildings on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in this file photo. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) The Trump administration's fight with Harvard escalated in a big way on Thursday: The White House revoked the school's ability to have foreign students enrolled, reports the Washington Post. Not only is the school forbidden from enrolling new international students, those already there must transfer or face losing their legal status, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Harvard did not immediately comment, but a lawsuit challenging the move is nearly certain to follow, per the New York Times. The move would be a big financial hit to the school, which has nearly 7,000 international students this year, or roughly 27% of the student body. And foreign students typically pay more than domestic students. "Consequences must follow to send a clear signal to Harvard and all universities that want to enjoy the privilege of enrolling foreign students, that the Trump administration will enforce the law and root out the evils of anti-Americanism and antisemitism in society and campuses," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a letter to the school, per the Wall Street Journal. (More President Trump stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error