US / Harvard University Harvard Returns Fire Over Latest White House Move School files lawsuit over Trump administration's decision to bar foreign students there By John Johnson Posted May 23, 2025 8:09 AM CDT Copied People walk between buildings, Dec. 17, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Harvard has responded to the latest salvo from the Trump administration—with another lawsuit. The university sued on Friday, a day after the White House announced the school could no longer enroll international students, reports the New York Times. "We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action," wrote Harvard president Alan Garber in a letter to the Harvard community. "It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams." The school will seek a temporary restraining order to prevent the new rule from taking effect, per the AP. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it had revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, alleging that the school allowed "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to flourish on campus. "With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission," the lawsuit reads. "Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard." (Harvard also has sued to try to stop the revocation of its tax-exempt status.)