Harvard Returns Fire Over Latest White House Move

Harvard has responded to the latest salvo from the Trump administration—with another lawsuit. The university sued on Friday, a day after the White House announced the school could no longer enroll international students, reports the New York Times.

"We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action," wrote Harvard president Alan Garber in a letter to the Harvard community. "It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams."

The school will seek a temporary restraining order to prevent the new rule from taking effect, per the AP. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it had revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, alleging that the school allowed "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to flourish on campus.