Amid Threat of Tariffs, a New Wave of Customs Fraud

As the US prepares to ( maybe ) ramp up tariffs on foreign goods, a surge of shadowy offers from overseas shippers promising to make the taxes "disappear" has ignited a new wave of customs fraud—leaving honest American businesses scrambling to keep up. As tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have climbed, so has a wave of offers from shipping firms, often based in China, purporting to help US importers skirt the new trade taxes. Emails and social media ads pitched to companies offer to limit tariff costs or bypass duties entirely, usually for a fee, per the New York Times . Shipping firms say their approaches are legitimate. Experts, however, warn these are often customs fraud schemes.

CNBC has explored this issue in detail. Tactics reportedly include undervaluing shipments on customs paperwork, misclassifying products to benefit from lower tariff rates, or sending products through third countries—a process called transshipment—to disguise Chinese origins and secure lower duties. Such practices have fueled a sharp increase in illicit activity, industry executives and officials report, costing the US government billions of dollars annually and leaving law-abiding importers at a disadvantage.

The Trump administration has responded by intensifying efforts to curb trade fraud, pushing for stricter enforcement domestically and urging countries like Vietnam, Mexico, and Malaysia to strengthen their own oversight. Still, many US business leaders say that these enforcement measures are inadequate given the scale and sophistication of tariff evasion. Some Chinese shippers now offer a "delivered duty paid" service, where they handle the import process and payment of duties, reducing the US buyer's direct legal exposure. However, legal experts warn that importers may still face liability if fraud is involved. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)