12 Shot at House Party in North Carolina

Twelve people were shot early Sunday at a house party in North Carolina, one of whom died, police said. More than 100 people were at the party near Hickory, many of them high school students, WSOC reports. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said 11 victims are hospitalized: one in critical condition and 10 in serious condition, per the AP. No arrests have been made. Police were called just before 1am.
"As soon as I heard the shots, everybody started scattering off, ducking our heads, running off toward our cars, toward safety," a teenager at the party said. "And I called my friend and he said, 'Call 911, I need help.'" The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating, with help from the FBI. (More mass shootings stories.)