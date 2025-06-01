Lilo & Stitch Climbs 2025 Ranks

Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning dominated the box office charts again after fueling a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend. Theaters in the US and Canada had several new films to offer this weekend as well, including Sony's family-friendly Karate Kid: Legends and the A24 horror movie Bring Her Back, the AP reports. According to studio estimates Sunday, it added up to a robust $149 million post-holiday weekend that's up over 120% from the same period last year. Leading the newcomers was Sony's Karate Kid: Legends, brings Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio together to train a new kid, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang).

Disney's live-action hybrid Lilo & Stitch stayed on top with $63 million from 4,410 locations in North America. It was enough to pass Sinners to become the second-highest-grossing movie of the year with $280.1 million in domestic ticket sales. Globally, its running total is $610.8 million. The eighth Mission: Impossible movie also repeated in second place, with $27.3 million from 3,861 locations. As with Lilo & Stitch, that's down 57% from its opening. With $122.6 million in domestic tickets sold, it's performing in line with the two previous installments. But with a reported production budget of $400 million, profitability is a ways off. Internationally, it added $76.1 million (including $25.2 million from China where it just opened), bringing its global total to $353.8 million.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: