Scientists Warn: 'Transient' Strokes Aren't So Transient

Many people ignore or downplay the sudden symptoms of a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also called a ministroke—but new research suggests that's a mistake. A large study published in JAMA Neurology by the University of Alabama-Birmingham and University of Cincinnati tracked more than 30,000 adults and found TIA survivors show a cognitive decline over five years that matches the rate seen in stroke survivors, per Scientific American . The decline isn't usually immediate, but over time, and TIAs appear to change a person's cognitive trajectory, possibly leading to increased risk for dementia later. "If you have one stroke or one TIA ... the rate of cognitive decline is the same," says lead author Victor Del Bene.

About 240,000 Americans every year have a TIA. Symptoms are fleeting, often resolving within minutes, so many don't seek urgent care. Indiana office manager Kristin Kramer, 54, is one example. She experienced slurred speech and weakness in her hand but returned to bed without seeking help. Her symptoms disappeared, but days later she was unable to sign her name and learned she'd had a small stroke. Doctors warn that ignoring-the-problem approach is risky: The chance of a full stroke within 90 days is 5% to 20%, with much of that risk in the first two days.

"These events are serious, acute, and dangerous," Dr. Clay Johnston, a neurologist and chief medical officer at Harbor Health in Austin, Texas, tells the New York Times. Experts urge using the "BE FAST" checklist—for balance, eyesight, face, arms, speech, and time, as in don't let too much time pass before calling 911 at the first sign of trouble. The overriding takeaway: TIAs are more serious than their "transient" label suggests, and ignoring symptoms or putting off treatment can lead to lasting harm. Some experts argue for renaming TIAs "minor ischemic strokes" to prompt faster responses—or to simply include the word "stroke" somewhere in the description, per the Times. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)