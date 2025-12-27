Laughing Hard Is 'Like You've Taken Pain Medication'

Melanin Bee curves her spine like a stretching cat as she lets out a maniacal, forced laugh. The quick-fire pattern of manufactured giggles soon ripples into genuine laughter. She's practicing what she calls Laughaste, a hilarious yoga routine she created that's a descendant of "laughter clubs" that emerged in India in the 1990s. The laughter clubs were based on the common-sense notion that laughter relieves stress—but a good laugh is also good for your heart and immune system and offers many other health benefits, says Dr. Michael Miller, a cardiologist and University of Pennsylvania medical professor, per the AP. "Like we say, exercise at least three to five days a week [and] belly-laugh at least two to five days a week," he says.