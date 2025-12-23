FDA Clears Wegovy Weight Loss Pill

A blockbuster weight-loss drug will soon be available in pill form, Stat News reports. The FDA on Monday cleared an oral version of Novo Nordisk's obesity drug Wegovy, making it the first GLP-1 pill specifically approved for weight loss and for lowering cardiovascular risk—mirroring the indications of the injectable version of the drug. Novo says it will roll out the drug in January, but has not disclosed its list price.

In a late-stage trial, the highest approved dose of the pill, 25 milligrams, produced average weight loss of about 14%, comparable to injectable Wegovy. The company is betting that a once-daily pill—easier to take and ship than a refrigerated injection—will broaden access to GLP-1 drugs, which are already in high demand as Wegovy and Eli Lilly's rival shot Zepbound surge in popularity. Novo already sells a related GLP-1 pill, Rybelsus, but that product is limited to treating type 2 diabetes.

Whether the new pill helps Novo regain ground from Lilly is unclear. The tablet uses peptide molecules that are harder for the body to absorb, requiring more active ingredient and a strict dosing routine: patients must take it in the morning at least 30 minutes before eating. Lilly's competing GLP-1 pill candidate, orforglipron, now under FDA review, uses a smaller molecule that may be simpler to manufacture and has no timing restrictions, though trial data showed less weight loss than oral Wegovy. The drugs mimic a naturally occurring hormone that helps people feel full and controls appetite, the Guardian reports.

Cost will heavily shape access. Novo and Lilly have already struck a deal with the Trump administration to offer their obesity pills, once fully approved, at $150 a month for the lowest dose via cash-pay, direct-to-consumer programs—below the current list prices for low-dose injections. The starting dose is 1.5 milligrams, CNBC reports. What insurers, employers, and patients will ultimately pay for higher doses of the new pills, however, remains undecided.