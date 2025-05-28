Nvidia Results Eclipse Analysts' Predictions

Artificial intelligence technology bellwether Nvidia overcame a wave of tariff-driven turbulence to deliver another quarter of robust growth amid feverish demand for its high-powered chips that are making computers seem more human.
- Nvidia earned $18.8 billion, or 76 cents per share, for the period, a 26% increase from the same time last year the AP reports. Revenue surged 69% from a year ago to $44.1 billion. If not for a $4.5 billion charge that Nvidia absorbed to account for the US government's restrictions on its chip sales to China, Nvidia would have made 96 cents per share—far above the 73 cents per share, excluding certain items, envisioned by analysts.