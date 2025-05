The reason why Vladimir Putin is slow-walking peace talks with Ukraine might make sense—or, more specifically, dollars and cents. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Russian president has reoriented the economy to produce the weapons of war and pay the soldiers who are waging it, which changes the calculus around ending things. Billions of dollars have facilitated 24-hour production lines and an increase in wages that have helped raised the standard of living for many. As a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis puts it, "It is absolutely imperative for Russia to continue to rely on the military industry, because it [has] become the driver of economic growth. For a while, it will be next to impossible for Russia to reduce military spending." One key point: