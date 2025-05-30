NYPD Commissioner on 9/11 Dead at 69

Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who led during 9/11 and later went to prison before receiving a presidential pardon, has died at 69. The NYPD confirmed Kerik's death on Thursday following what was described as a private illness, the AP reports. Kerik, an Army veteran, climbed through the city's law enforcement ranks and was appointed police commissioner by then-mayor Rudy Giuliani in 2000. He became a prominent public figure following the September 11 terrorist attacks, working closely with Giuliani on the city's response, and was known as "America's Cop," the New York Post reports. Giuliani, speaking of his friend's death on his show, described Kerik as being like "a brother."

Kerik's nomination to be Homeland Security secretary under President George W. Bush ended abruptly in 2004, after he withdrew citing issues over the immigration status of a person he employed. Kerik's career took a sharp turn in 2010 when he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud and other charges—primarily related to undisclosed renovations at his apartment allegedly exchanged for favors to a construction firm. He served three years in prison and was released in 2013. In 2020, President Trump granted Kerik a pardon. After leaving the NYPD, Kerik founded a risk management consultancy and later assisted Giuliani in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Among others publicly mourning his death are NYC Mayor Eric Adams and FBI Director Kash Patel, both longtime friends of Kerik. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)