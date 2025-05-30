CEO Pay Was Up— Way Up—Last Year

The typical compensation package for chief executives who run companies in the S&P 500 jumped nearly 10% in 2024 as the stock market enjoyed another banner year and corporate profits rose sharply, the AP reports. Many companies have heeded calls from shareholders to tie CEO compensation more closely to performance. As a result, a large proportion of pay packages consist of stock awards, which the CEO often can't cash in for years, if at all, unless the company meets certain targets, typically a higher stock price or market value or improved operating profits.
The Associated Press' CEO compensation survey, which uses data analyzed for the AP by Equilar, included pay data for 344 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Here are the key takeaways from the survey:
- A good year at the top: The median pay package for CEOs rose to $17.1 million, up 9.7%. Meanwhile, the median employee at companies in the survey earned $85,419, reflecting a 1.7% increase year over year.
- The top earner: Rick Smith, the founder and CEO of Axon Enterprises, topped the survey with a pay package valued at $164.5 million. Axon, which makes Taser stun guns and body cameras, saw revenue grow more than 30% for three straight years and posted record annual net income of $377 million in 2024. Axon's shares more than doubled last year after rising more than 50% in 2023.
- And more: Other top earners in the survey include Lawrence Culp, CEO of what is now GE Aerospace ($87.4 million), Tim Cook at Apple ($74.6 million), David Gitlin at Carrier Global ($65.6 million), and Ted Sarandos at Netflix ($61.9 million). The bulk of those pay packages consisted of stock or options awards.
- Interestingly: Some well-known billionaire CEOs are low in the AP survey. Warren Buffett's compensation was valued at $405,000, about five times what a worker at Berkshire Hathaway makes. According to Tesla's proxy, Elon Musk received no compensation for 2024, but in 2018 he was awarded a multiyear package that has been valued at $56 billion and is the subject of a court battle.
- The pay gap: At half the companies in AP's annual pay survey, it would take the worker at the middle of the company's pay scale 192 years to make what the CEO did in one. Companies have been required to disclose this so-called pay ratio since 2018.
(More CEO pay
stories.)