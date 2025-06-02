How Ukraine Pulled Off Its 'Audacious' Russian Attack

The drone assault that Ukraine unleashed on Russia over the weekend went well beyond the ordinary. It was, reports NBC News, "a stunning, audacious attack whose widespread effects are only just becoming clear." Details:

In "Operation Spiderweb," Ukrainian drones struck planes and military infrastructure behind Moscow's relentless bombing campaign of Ukraine. The exact nature of the damage deep in Russian territory is unconfirmed, but the Wall Street Journal reports that "a sizable portion of the fleet Moscow uses to launch guided-missile attacks" was damaged or destroyed.