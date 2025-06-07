Both Parties Attack Miller Over Post on Guest Chaplain

Rep. Mary Miller's objection to a Sikh man delivering the morning prayer in the House on Friday, which she called "deeply troubling" and something "that should have never been allowed to happen," has united Republicans and Democrats in outrage. Among the facts the Illinois Republican got wrong in her post Friday was describing Giani Singh as a Muslim; those are different religions entirely. "People should think before they talk or type," another House Republican told Axios. Other reaction, per USA Today, the Guardian, and Axios, came from:
- GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew: "I was proud to invite a Sikh chaplain to open the House with prayer this morning. The Sikh community is peaceful, generous, and deeply rooted in family and service, values we should all appreciate, no matter our religion."
- GOP Rep. Nick LaLota: "A Sikh prayer on the House floor—followed by a Christian prayer one week and a Jewish prayer the next—doesn't violate the Constitution, offend my Catholic faith, or throttle my support for Israel."
- House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries: "It's deeply troubling that such an ignorant and hateful extremist is serving in the United States Congress. That would be you, Mary."
- Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman: "I often say that I serve in Congress with some of the greatest minds of the 18th century. With Miller I may need to take it back a few more centuries."
- Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman: "It's deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body. This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as free nation, and I believe the conduct of its legislators should reflect that truth, not drift further from it."
- GOP Rep. David Valadao: "Sikh Americans are valued and respected members of our communities, yet they continue to face harassment and discrimination."
Miller's post has been taken down, and her office did not respond to the criticism. The Sikh Coalition posted on X
that deleting the post isn't enough, saying, "Congresswoman Miller should apologize for her remarks—to both the Sikh and Muslim communities, because no one should be targeted on the basis of their identity." (More Mary Miller
