Both Parties Attack Miller Over Post on Guest Chaplain

Rep. Mary Miller's objection to a Sikh man delivering the morning prayer in the House on Friday, which she called "deeply troubling" and something "that should have never been allowed to happen," has united Republicans and Democrats in outrage. Among the facts the Illinois Republican got wrong in her post Friday was describing Giani Singh as a Muslim; those are different religions entirely. "People should think before they talk or type," another House Republican told Axios. Other reaction, per USA Today, the Guardian, and Axios, came from:

GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew : "I was proud to invite a Sikh chaplain to open the House with prayer this morning. The Sikh community is peaceful, generous, and deeply rooted in family and service, values we should all appreciate, no matter our religion."

GOP Rep. Nick LaLota : "A Sikh prayer on the House floor—followed by a Christian prayer one week and a Jewish prayer the next—doesn't violate the Constitution, offend my Catholic faith, or throttle my support for Israel."

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries: "It's deeply troubling that such an ignorant and hateful extremist is serving in the United States Congress. That would be you, Mary."