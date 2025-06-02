Miley Cyrus: I Went Overboard on Tattoos

Miley Cyrus is 33 now, far removed from her Hannah Montana days on Disney, though she discusses that and much more in a lengthy interview with the New York Times. (It's pegged to the release of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful.) Some highlights:
- Tattoos: In a video snippet, Cyrus says she regrets "80% of my tattoos." Maybe not enough for laser removal, but close. "I love my dog," she says, pointing out a pitbull tattoo on her arm. "But like, I don't know. Just having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense." (USA Today spins this off into a separate story on "tattoo regret" among young people.)
- Parents: Cyrus says she is no longer estranged from her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and she talks at length about her close relationship with her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell. In fact, she surprises interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro by informing her that the song "End of the World" isn't exactly about the apocalypse: It's about a time when her mom when on vacation to Italy for a week, "and it felt like the end of the world to us both."
, in which Cyrus talks about the validation she felt when she won a Grammy in 2023. "I think I never admitted to myself how much it hurt to not be recognized for my work."
