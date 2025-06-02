Miley Cyrus: I Went Overboard on Tattoos

Miley Cyrus is 33 now, far removed from her Hannah Montana days on Disney, though she discusses that and much more in a lengthy interview with the New York Times. (It's pegged to the release of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful.) Some highlights:

Tattoos: In a video snippet, Cyrus says she regrets "80% of my tattoos." Maybe not enough for laser removal, but close. "I love my dog," she says, pointing out a pitbull tattoo on her arm. "But like, I don't know. Just having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense." (USA Today spins this off into a separate story on "tattoo regret" among young people.)