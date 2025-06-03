Top 10 Countries for Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in the United States is an average of 78.6 years, but that doesn't hold a candle to how long people can expect to live in some other nations. Using data from the UN's World Population Prospects portal, Visual Capitalist looked at life expectancy at birth for countries around the globe, which the site notes is a testament to their quality of life and health care systems. Monaco takes the top spot, with an average life expectancy of 86.5 years; that number is even higher for women there, at 88.6 years. The US doesn't make Visual Capitalist's top 25. The top 10 nations and their average life expectancy: