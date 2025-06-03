Editorial Board to Fetterman: Do Your Job or Step Aside

Sen. John Fetterman is facing more pressure from his home state amid criticism of his behavior , voting record , and dedication to the job . On Sunday, the Philadelphia Inquirer 's editorial board, which endorsed the first-term Democrat during his 2022 Senate campaign, said it appears Fetterman "enjoys the perks of high office but is less interested in doing the actual job." The board noted Fetterman has missed numerous votes, "regularly skips committee hearings, cancels meetings, avoids the daily caucus lunches with colleagues," rarely visits the Senate floor, and has avoided holding town halls "for fear of being heckled."

In other words, he's "checked out of his Senate duties at a time when all elected officials must stand up to Donald Trump's naked authoritarianism, corruption, and incompetence," the board wrote. "Being an elected official comes with public scrutiny," it continued. "If Fetterman can't handle the attention or perform his job, then ... he should step aside." Fetterman responded during a Fox News debate with Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) on Monday, saying he was "doing that job," per Politico. He admitted missing Monday votes but indicated he was spending those days with his three young kids. "That's a choice that I made, and if you want to attack me for that, go ahead," he said.

The editorial board noted "spending time with family is laudable," but suggested it should not be a priority for a senator. Senators have "flexible schedules and enjoy plenty of time off from Washington, since there are only an average of 165 legislative days," it noted. Fetterman on Monday suggested the left-wing media was trying to smear him for his stances on immigration and Israel. He praised President Trump for pulling the US out of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, among other things, and said his party had made a "mistake" on border security, per the Washington Post. (More John Fetterman stories.)