Trump: 'If They Spit, We Will Hit'

During protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020, President Trump said, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." On Monday, he had a new slogan in response to the Los Angeles protests: "If they spit, we will hit," he said, referring to protesters allegedly spitting at the National Guard troops he deployed to the city.

"If they spit, we will hit," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles." Trump first brought up the allegation on Sunday, to which aide Steven Cheung added the threat in all caps.