Hurricane Barbara Strengthens Near Mexico

Tropical Storm Barbara has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days, the AP reports. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Hurricane Barbara was located about 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, Monday afternoon and was moving away from land. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, and the storm's center was moving northwest at 10 mph. The NHC said Barbara was forecast to weaken around nightfall as it moved closer to the Baja Peninsula.