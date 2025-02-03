Here Are Your Grammy Winners

Beyoncé, entered Sunday's Grammys with a leading 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. But she still seemed surprised when she won best country album. She then went on to win an even bigger prize—her first-ever album of the year Grammy. More winners from music's big night:

Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter, Beyonce

Song of the Year: "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year: "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter