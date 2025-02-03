Here Are Your Grammy Winners

Including Beyonce, who finally took home album of the year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 2, 2025 11:05 PM CST
Beyonce accepts the award for best country album for "COWBOY CARTER" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyoncé, entered Sunday's Grammys with a leading 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. But she still seemed surprised when she won best country album. She then went on to win an even bigger prize—her first-ever album of the year Grammy. More winners from music's big night:

  • Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter, Beyonce
  • Song of the Year: "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
  • Record of the Year: "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
  • Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Die with a Smile,'' Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
  • Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
  • Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown
  • Best Progressive R&B Album: (Tie) Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge) and So Glad to Know You, Avery Sunshine
  • Best Dance Electronic Album: BRAT, Charli xcx
  • Best Rock Performance: "Now and Then," the Beatles
  • Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds, the Rolling Stones
  • Best Americana Album: Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell
  • Best Bluegrass Album: Live Vol 1, Billy Strings
  • Best Folk Album: Woodland, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
  • Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kuini, Kalani Pe'a
  • Best Gospel Album: More Than This, CeCe Winans
  • Best Roots Gospel Album: Church, Cory Henry
  • Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • Best Country Solo Performance: "It Takes A Woman," Chris Stapleton
  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "II MOST WANTED,'' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus
  • Best Country Song: "The Architect,'' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
  • Best Music Video: "American Symphony"
  • Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa, The Taj Mahal Sextet
  • Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage, Ruthie Foster
  • Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
  • Best Música Urbana Album: Las Letras Ya No Importan, Residente
  • Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: ¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, Rawayana
  • Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano): Boca Chueca, Vol. 1, Carin León
  • Best Reggae Album: Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists
  • Best Jazz Vocal Album: A Joyful Holiday, Samara Joy
  • Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical: Amy Allen
  • Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro
  • Producer of the year, classical: Elaine Martone
  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part II
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
  • Best Comedy Album: Dreamer, Dave Chappelle
  • Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Alicia Keys
Click for a complete list, or check out some of the night's biggest moments. (More Grammy Awards stories.)

