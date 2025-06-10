US Will Pay $20M for Info on El Chapo's Fugitive Sons

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of two of El Chapo's sons now has huge motivation to talk. The US State Department on Monday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, 41, or Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, 39, with up to $20 million to be claimed for information on both. The two figures, believed to be in Mexico, have emerged as leaders in the Sinaloa Cartel since the 2017 arrest of their drug kingpin father, who is now serving life in prison in Colorado, per the Daily Beast. State Department rep Tammy Bruce said authorities are pursuing the brothers as part of a larger push to disrupt the spread of fentanyl.