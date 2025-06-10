US Will Pay $20M for Info on El Chapo's Fugitive Sons

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of two of El Chapo's sons now has huge motivation to talk. The US State Department on Monday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, 41, or Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, 39, with up to $20 million to be claimed for information on both. The two figures, believed to be in Mexico, have emerged as leaders in the Sinaloa Cartel since the 2017 arrest of their drug kingpin father, who is now serving life in prison in Colorado, per the Daily Beast. State Department rep Tammy Bruce said authorities are pursuing the brothers as part of a larger push to disrupt the spread of fentanyl.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced his department would impose new sanctions on "Los Chapitos," which he described as "a powerful, hyperviolent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel at the forefront of fentanyl trafficking into the United States," per CBS News. The faction has reportedly been led by Iván, Jesus, and two other of El Chapo's sons: Ovidio Guzmán López, 35, and Joaquín Guzmán López, 38, both of whom are being held in the US on drug trafficking charges. They initially pleaded not guilty but are expected to change their pleas to guilty after securing a deal with the White House last month to allow safe entry into the US for 17 of their relatives, per the Daily Beast.