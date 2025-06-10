After Mass Shooting, Austria's 'Incredibly Difficult' Aftermath

A 21-year-old gunman killed nine people at a high school in Austria on Tuesday before taking his own life, authorities say. Six females and three males died and another 12 people were injured as bullets ripped through the building just before 10am local time, per the BBC . Police say the shooter, a 21-year-old former student of the BORG Dreierschuetzengasse school who didn't graduate, killed himself in a bathroom following the rampage. The unnamed man, not known to police before the attack, used two firearms, both of which he'd legally obtained, authorities say.

Mass shootings like this are rare in Austria, per the Wall Street Journal. One local journalist tells the BBC that the nation's schools don't likely prepare for such an attack. The school has been closed until further notice. A nationwide minute of silence is planned for 10am on Wednesday, per the Guardian. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has also announced three days of mourning in response to what he terms "a national tragedy." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's "incredibly difficult" coming to terms with a school shooting, as "the deaths of innocent children is the worst thing that a family or community can go through." (More Austria stories.)