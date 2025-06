The World Bank forecast on Tuesday that President Trump's trade wars are expected to slash economic growth this year in the United States and around the world, per the AP. Citing "a substantial rise in trade barriers'' but without mentioning Trump by name, the 189-country lender predicted that the US economy—the world's largest—would grow half as fast (1.4%) this year as it did in 2024 (2.8%). That marks a downgrade from the 2.3% US growth it had forecast for 2025 in January.