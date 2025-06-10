At Austrian School, a 'Terrible Tragedy'

At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, and the suspected perpetrator also died, the city's mayor said. Police said they were deployed to the school after shots were heard there. Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a "terrible tragedy," the Austria Press Agency reported. Police said there were also injuries, without specifying a number, per the AP.
Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschuetzengasse high school after a call at 10am local time. At 11.30am, police wrote on X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point. They added that the situation was "secured" and that there was no longer believed to be any danger.
- School shootings are rare in Austria, which had only two public mass shootings between 2000 and 2022, per the Washington Post.
- Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.
(More Austria
stories.)