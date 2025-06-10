'I Just Timed It Up:' Watch an Amazing Catch

Denzel Clarke of the A's wows the league
Posted Jun 10, 2025 10:30 AM CDT

Nolan Schanuel of the Los Angeles Angels hit a ball an estimated 398 feet to left-center in the first inning of Monday's game against the Athletics. If it had gone 398 feet and 1 inch, he might have had a home run. Instead, Denzel Clarke of the A's scaled the wall and made what is already being called a contender for catch of the year in the young season, reports USA Today and MLB.com. Watch it among the highlights here. "I just timed it up," Clarke explained afterward. "Found my distance between the wall and just did what the ball told me to do. Just go up there and get it." Alas, the A's lost the game 7-4. (More Major League Baseball stories.)

