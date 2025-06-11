Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Harvey Weinstein Retrial

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted Wednesday of one of the top charges in his sex crimes retrial but acquitted of another, and jurors are as yet unable to reach a verdict on a third charge.

Weinstein was unanimously found guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in 2006, but not guilty of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola the same year, the Guardian reports.

Jurors are to continue deliberating on a charge that he raped Jessica Mann in 2013. Under New York law, the third-degree rape charge carries a lesser penalty than the first-degree criminal sex act offense he was convicted of. The New York Times reports they will continue their deliberations on Thursday.