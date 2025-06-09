Weinstein Trial Sees Drama in the Jury Room

The foreperson of the jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein's retrial told the judge Monday that some jurors are ganging up and "pushing people to change their minds" based on information that wasn't presented in court. "They fight together and I don't like it," the foreperson said in a closed-door conversation with Judge Curtis Farber and the prosecution and defense teams, per the AP . The foreperson indicated to them that he's made a decision, "and I don't want to change my mind." Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala implored Farber to declare a mistrial, calling it a "tainted jury" and a "runaway jury."

"People are considering things that were not brought into this trial as evidence," Aidala argued. Jurors, he said, "are pushing people to change their minds. It's not fair. They are talking about the past. It's not about the past." Farber denied the mistrial request but said he would remind jurors that they must only weigh evidence that was presented to them during the trial and to disregard anything else they may know about the former movie mogul.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo argued that the juror's concerns didn't warrant a mistrial, noting that some aspects of Weinstein's past were allowed into evidence. They included some accusers who recounted seeing a groundswell of allegations against Weinstein in the news media in 2017.