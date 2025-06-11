Fulbright Board 'Overwhelmingly' Votes to Resign

The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board resigned en masse Wednesday, accusing the Trump administration of interfering with its authority to hand out scholarships and undermining the program's core mission. All 12 members, who CNBC reports were appointed under President Biden, "voted overwhelmingly to resign," per a statement posted on Substack . The board said the State Department, which manages the program, blocked Fulbright awards "to a substantial number of individuals who were selected for the 2025-2026 academic year. The administration is also currently subjecting an additional 1,200 foreign Fulbright recipients to an unauthorized review process and could reject more."

The New York Times elaborates, reporting the program, which "promotes international educational exchanges," typically sends acceptance letters by April to the scholars approved by the board. But the board learned nearly 200 American professors and researchers who had been set to study abroad beginning this summer instead received rejection letters, largely due to their areas of study. The 1,200 foreign scholars referenced by the board were also supposed to get approval letters by April.

The board's post notes that Congress established the Fulbright program nearly 80 years ago and at that time made clear the Fulbright Board "has final approval authority of applicants, which occurs after an exhaustive and deliberate, year-long process led by non-partisan career staff at the State Department and Embassies around the world." It adds that the process involves more than 150 countries, many of whom provide funding. "In fact, 35+ foreign governments match or exceed the US government's annual contribution." Three more standout lines:

story continues below

The administration's moves "not only contradict the statute but are antithetical to the Fulbright mission and the values, including free speech and academic freedom, that Congress specified in the statute."

"This proud legacy has depended on one thing above all: the integrity of the program's selection process based on merit, not ideology, and its insulation from political interference. That integrity is now undermined."

As such the board chose to resign "rather than endorse unprecedented actions that we believe are impermissible under the law, compromise US national interests and integrity, and undermine the mission and mandates Congress established for the Fulbright program."