Brian Wilson's Peers Praise His 'Genius Magical Touch'

After Brian Wilson's death was announced Wednesday, his peers led the mourning by testifying to his groundbreaking musical talent. Bob Dylan posted that he was thinking "about all the years I've been listening to him and admiring his genius." Elton John called Wilson "the biggest influence on my songwriting ever." But the most famous mutual admiration involving Wilson began in the mid-1960s, when he and the Beatles engaged in what NPR points out has been called the greatest friendly rivalry in popular music. The groups pushed and inspired each other as they traded sensational albums. In 1966, the Beach Boys released Pet Sounds, which included "God Only Knows," a song Paul McCartney later said "reduces me to tears every time I hear it," per Consequence of Sound. The Beatles answered with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which Beatles producer George Martin said wouldn't have been possible without Pet Sounds, per the New York Times. "It was Pet Sounds that blew me out of the water," McCartney later said. "I figure no one is educated musically 'til they've heard that album."



Other reaction to the loss of Brian Wilson, per the AP, KTLA, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, came from: