Passenger's Airport Tantrum Goes Viral

She screamed, rolled on floor at Milan airport after she was told carry-on bag was too heavy
Posted Jun 12, 2025 2:08 PM CDT

Air travel can be frustrating, but full-on toddler-style tantrums are rare, at least among adults. In video that has gone viral, a middle-aged woman screams, yells, rolls around, and kicks her feet on the floor at Milan Malpensa Airport, People reports. According to news.com.au, the Chinese tourist had been told at the boarding gate that her carry-on luggage was over the weight limit and she would have to dispose of some items or pay extra. Airport workers were unable to calm her down, and she was eventually rebooked on a later flight. (More airline passengers stories.)

