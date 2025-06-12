Hegseth Won't Commit to Obeying Court on LA Protests

A federal judge will deal with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to block troops from taking part in immigration raids on Thursday—but it's not clear Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will respect the decision if he disagrees with it. During a House Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Hegseth would not commit to obeying court rulings on the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops President Trump has ordered, Politico reports.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna asked Hegseth, "Whatever the federal district court decides, will you abide by it?" Hegseth said it was a "pending situation," the Guardian reports. "What I will tell you is, my job right now is to ensure the troops that we have in Los Angeles are capable of supporting law enforcement," he said.