Air India Says 241 Died on Plane, 1 Survived

Air India has confirmed that there was only one survivor from Thursday's crash in Ahmedabad. "We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities," the airline said in a post on X . "The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital." Air India said there were 230 passengers and 12 crew members on the 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed into the dining facility of a medical college shortly after take-off. Officials believe up to three dozen people on the ground were killed, the New York Times reports. Police say 269 bodies have been received so far at the city's main hospital.

"The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national," Air India said. "The survivor is a British national of Indian origin." The survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was in seat 11A, near the front of the plane, which was severed from the rest of the fuselage, the Telegraph reports. The 40-year-old, who told reporters he walked out of the wreckage, was "disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body," a doctor said. "He told us he had been on the plane that crashed, but no one believed him at first," an employee at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital tells the Telegraph. "He looked like a man who had walked out of fire."

The cause of the first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash is still unknown. Aviation safety consultant John Cox tells the AP that it appears the aircraft had its nose up and wasn't climbing. "The 787 has very extensive flight data monitoring—the parameters on the flight data recorder are in the thousands—so once we get that recorder, they'll be able to know pretty quickly what happened," he says. The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators, and President Trump has promised to give India any assistance it needs, per the Times. "Anything we can do, we will be over there immediately," he said Thursday. (More plane crash stories.)