Air India Crash Is First for Boeing's Dreamliner

The passenger jet that went down in India on Thursday is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and the crash is a first for this type of Boeing jet, reports the BBC. Boeing delivered its first Dreamliner model 14 years ago and boasted earlier this year of carrying 1 billion passengers over 5 million flights. Prior to Thursday, the model had never experienced a total hull loss or fatal crash, per the Federal. A total of 242 people were aboard the jet out of India that was bound for London, and no word on survivors immediately surfaced.