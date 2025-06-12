Air India Jet Hit Students Having Lunch

No survivors are expected among the 242 people aboard the Air India jet that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, though officials have described dozens of injured people on the ground. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the dining facility of a local medical college where students were having lunch, reports the New York Times. The plane is also said to have struck residential dorms, per AFP. At least five students were killed, according to the dean of the college, which lies about a mile from the airport.



Footage: Videos shared on social media show a plane losing altitude with its nose up before hitting the college in a ball of fire, per AFP. The BBC has this verified video. Note the distressing content.