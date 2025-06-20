NASA Captures Image of Lander's Crash Site

A NASA spacecraft around the moon has photographed the crash site of a Japanese company's lunar lander. NASA released the pictures Friday, two weeks after ispace's lander slammed into the moon, per the AP. The images show a dark smudge where the lander, named Resilience, and its mini rover crashed into Mare Frigoris, or the Sea of Cold, a volcanic region in the moon's far north. A faint halo around the area was formed by the lunar dirt kicked up by the impact.